Police: Georgia homeowner held hostage, 2 in custody

EAST POINT, Georgia (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia homeowner has been rescued after being held hostage by suspected home invaders.

News outlets report East Point police say the homeowner was rescued around 6 a.m. Monday. Two suspects have been taken into custody, and one remains at large. WXIA-TV reports authorities searched the home to see if the suspected intruder still is inside.

The station says homeowner called authorities early Monday and said intruders were in his home. It says responding officers retreated after hearing gunfire and soon caught a suspect running from the home.

East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told the station authorities were to bring the situation “to a safe conclusion.” News outlets report SWAT team members were at the scene and the neighborhood was locked down.