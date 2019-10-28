Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 21-25

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 21 and Friday, October 25. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Starbucks
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)
290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Aubri Lanes Restaurant
3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Ellen’s Diner
2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Subway (Sinclair)
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen
128 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Taco Bell
2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Mama J’s Home Cooking
1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
The Tavern
119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Bibb County:
Nu-Way Weiners
921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Methodist Home for Children (FS)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 59
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Bojangles
4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Cirrus Academy (FS)
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Brookdale Elementary School (FS)
3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Waffle House
1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Archway Transitional Care Center (FS)
4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Lazy Susan Tapas Bar
428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Burger King
3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Dairy Queen
4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Headstart @ Jones (Food Service)
2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Jimmy John’s
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 60
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More
1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 51
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Papa John’s
1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Georgia Academy for the Blind (FS)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria (FS)
133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Dunkin Donuts
1040 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Captain D’s
1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Molly’s Cafe
3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Papa John’s
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 400 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Papa John’s
6020 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Papa John’s
4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Crawford County:
Jersey Wings & Fish
17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Dodge County:
Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Dooly County:
Dooly County Justice Center (FS)
PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY. PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Hancock County:
Early Head Start Learning Center
79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Real Deal Food Mart
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Houston County:
El Jaliscience
1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Elberta Healthcare (FS)
419 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (FS)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
O’Charley’s
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Autumn Terrace (FS)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Bertha’s Kitchen
112 ROSE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Kona Ice (Mobile)
80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Kona Ice (Commissary)
80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Jameson Inn (FS)
200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
O Taste and See (Mobile)
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
O Taste and See (Commissary)
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Logan’s Roadhouse
2701 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Warner Robins Senior Center (FS)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Days Inn (FS)
200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Anderson’s Bakery & Catering
104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
100 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Waffle House
300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
The Foodie King – Commissary
301 CLUB VILLA CT UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
The Foodie King – Mobile
301 CLUB VILLA CT UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
La Quinta Inn & Suites (FS)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Laurens County:
Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation
1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Salsa’s
108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Fried Green Tomato
902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles
731 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Monroe County:
The Brickyard at Riverside (FS)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Monroe County Hospital (FS)
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Peach County:
Miss Jackee’s Hot Wing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Kay Community Training Center (FS)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Silly Lilly’s Soul Food
118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
King’s Deli
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019
Pulaski County:
Peking
135 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Putnam County:
Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Senior Center (FS)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Wilkinson County:
Camp Christian
3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Thompson’s Cove
2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019