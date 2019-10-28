Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 21-25

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 21 and Friday, October 25. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Starbucks

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Overview Community Action Agency (Food Service)

290 LINDA DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Aubri Lanes Restaurant

3700 SINCLAIR DAM RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Ellen’s Diner

2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Subway (Sinclair)

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant

3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Firehouse Subs

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen

128 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Taco Bell

2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

McDonald’s

2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

McDonald’s

611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Mama J’s Home Cooking

1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

The Tavern

119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Bibb County:

Nu-Way Weiners

921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Methodist Home for Children (FS)

304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 59

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 67

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Bojangles

4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Cirrus Academy (FS)

1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Brookdale Elementary School (FS)

3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Waffle House

1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Archway Transitional Care Center (FS)

4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Lazy Susan Tapas Bar

428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Burger King

3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Dairy Queen

4553 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Headstart @ Jones (Food Service)

2350 ALANDALE DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Subway

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Jimmy John’s

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Hong Kong Express

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 60

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More

1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 51

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Papa John’s

1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Georgia Academy for the Blind (FS)

2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria (FS)

133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Dunkin Donuts

1040 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Captain D’s

1342 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Molly’s Cafe

3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

CC Fish House

4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Papa John’s

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 400 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Papa John’s

6020 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Papa John’s

4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Papa John’s

4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Crawford County:

Jersey Wings & Fish

17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Dodge County:

Burger King

927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Pittman Side Track Cafe

312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Dooly County:

Dooly County Justice Center (FS)

PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY. PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Hancock County:

Early Head Start Learning Center

79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Real Deal Food Mart

12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Houston County:

El Jaliscience

1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Elberta Healthcare (FS)

419 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (FS)

1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

O’Charley’s

2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Autumn Terrace (FS)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Bertha’s Kitchen

112 ROSE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse

733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Kona Ice (Mobile)

80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Kona Ice (Commissary)

80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Jameson Inn (FS)

200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

O Taste and See (Mobile)

400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

O Taste and See (Commissary)

400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Cracker Barrel

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

El Jalisciense

1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Logan’s Roadhouse

2701 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Warner Robins Senior Center (FS)

151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Little Debbies Bar & Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Days Inn (FS)

200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

McDonald’s

1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Anderson’s Bakery & Catering

104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Subway

105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

The Swanson

933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

100 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Smokes Bar & Grill

1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Waffle House

300 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

The Foodie King – Commissary

301 CLUB VILLA CT UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

The Foodie King – Mobile

301 CLUB VILLA CT UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

La Quinta Inn & Suites (FS)

102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Laurens County:

Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation

1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Salsa’s

108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Papa John’s

1110 HILLCREST PKWY STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Fried Green Tomato

902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles

731 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Monroe County:

The Brickyard at Riverside (FS)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Monroe County Hospital (FS)

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Peach County:

Miss Jackee’s Hot Wing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Nu-Way Weiners

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Burger King

302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Kay Community Training Center (FS)

213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Silly Lilly’s Soul Food

118 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

King’s Deli

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 63

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2019

Pulaski County:

Peking

135 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Putnam County:

Zaxby’s

120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Huddle House

916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-23-2019

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Senior Center (FS)

400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Wilkinson County:

Camp Christian

3735 DENNARD HARDY RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019

Thompson’s Cove

2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019