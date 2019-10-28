Travis Jean Emporium up for national small business award

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A small business in downtown Macon is getting some big recognition.

Travis Jean Emporium is up for a national small business award. The winner of the “Independent We Stand” Award will receive $25,000.

Travis Jean is going against 24 other small businesses across the country but is the only competitor from Georgia.

“That’s huge,” owner Scott Mitchell said. “Anyone in the small business industry knows how much advertising means to the business and also how expensive it is. So this is a great opportunity for me and my shop.”

Vote up to 25 times a day through November 17.

Click here to vote.