United Way event helps kids learn to read, improves school readiness

United Way of Central Georgia gears up for 14th Annual Read for the Record

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Schools across Middle Georgia are gearing up for the 14th Annual Read for the Record.

This year, United Way of Central Georgia teamed up with 27 elementary schools in five Middle Georgia counties to take on the national initiative.

- Advertisement -

The organization needs more than 400 volunteers to raise awareness about the critical importance of early literacy.

Educational programmer Shelton Land says that students who cannot read on grade level by 3rd grade are four times less likely to graduate. The national event helps encourage kids to read and improve their school readiness.

“Moving children in the right direction towards reading and to enjoy reading is their passport to life,” Land said.

Volunteer engagement specialists are now recruiting volunteers to give two hours of their time to read to children at local elementary schools on November 7th.

Volunteers will read the book Thank you Omu by Oge Mora.

Click here for more.