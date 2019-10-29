Byron police investigating dead body found on I-75

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities are investigating a possible hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead near I-75 in Byron.

Byron Police officers responded to I-75 near mile marker 148 regarding a dead body on Saturday around 1 p.m. They identified the subject as 42-year-old Mario Gonzales of Byron.

Authorities say they found Gonzales “in the grassy area next to the interstate.” They say it appeared that Gonzales was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Sergeant Melanie Bickford at the Byron Police Department at 478-956-2493.