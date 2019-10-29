Daybreak Interview: Dublin City Council Candidate Jason Keyton

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Election day is right around the corner. Two candidates are vying for Dublin’s Ward 2 city council seat.

Candidate, Jason Keyton, visited Daybreak to tell voters why he should be chosen for the job.

Keyton says he’s running because he feels like he has an opportunity to make a difference in Dublin. He says the city has given him a great life and lifestyle for the last 25 years, so he feels like he should give back to the community that has been so good to him and his family.

Keyton owns J. Keyton Salon & Spa in Dublin. He says he’s gotten to know people pretty well over the years, when they sit in one of his salon chairs for an hour or hour and half. He says its given him the opportunity to hear residents’ concerns and ideas. He says that benefits him because he can explore some of those concerns and ideas, if elected.

He says one of the challenges Dublin faces is industries coming and going and taking jobs with it. He says he wants to make sure the city is attractive to businesses that want to remain apart of the community.

Chris Smith is also running for Dublin’s Ward 2 city council seat. Gary Johnson currently holds the seat, but is not seeking re-election this year.

Click on the video to see the full interview.