MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley man was killed Monday night after he was hit by a car on I-75 south in Macon.

Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, says 37-year-old Marquice Rashad Lawrence was struck near the Hardeman Avenue exit.

Jones says investigators are trying to find Lawrence’s 2003 Lincoln Navigator. The investigation is ongoing.