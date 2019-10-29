42-year-old Shawn Linder and two-year-old daughter died in a car crash in East Dublin

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some devastating news out of Johnson County. Johnson County High Trojans coach Shawn Linder died in a car crash on Tuesday along with his two-year-old daughter.

The crash happened on Ben Hall Lake Drive in East Dublin, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 42-year-old coach was traveling east when he lost control of his 2005 Cadillac CTS. He unfortunately traveled in the path of an oncoming F-350 work truck, which struck the right side of the vehicle.

Both he and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

Linder was a Johnson County alumnus. He coached football, basketball, track and served as the middle school’s athletic director.