Macon medical team bike riders cycle 270 miles to raise awareness of adaptive sports programs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pushing through physical limitations can be a critical part of success for athletes with disabilities.

That’s why team members from Navicent Health and Atrium Health are raising awareness of adaptive sports programs through an event called “Ride4Rehab.”

Both teams partnered for the bike ride on Monday and Tuesday. Participants rode from Charlotte, North Carolina to Macon, Georgia for the benefit of rehabilitating patients in Middle Georgia.

Aaron Harper, Atrium Health manager of military veterans affairs, says both health systems have great programs for patients. However, they want to help them out more.

“We got this great knowledge base, great skills, great teams, that have been doing this for a long time,” Harper said. “Why wouldn’t we want to share this. It is such a great team opportunity. And we have the opportunity to take somebody who has been recently paralyzed or injured or disabled. We want to get them involved in team sports.”

The motive

Harper says the motive behind “Ride4Rehab” is to keep patients engaged in sports they still can find interest in after injuries.

“Something that patients love doing before, we can keep them engaged, in like a team fashion,” Harper said. “Where we can help each other, where we can all become each other’s coach, instead of somebody just dealing with an injury on their own.”

