Macon Water Authority restoring systems after ransomware attack

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority has taken its customer service, billing and financial software systems offline after a ransomware attack.

The attack happened Sunday, October 27, according to a MWA release. The systems were taken offline to refresh servers and resolve the issue.

- Advertisement -

Customers have been unable to access their account information since Sunday.

MWA says it has found no evidence of a breach of any customer account or financial data, but customers will be notified if there are any signs of that moving forward.

The release adds there have been no service outages or interruptions and that the delivery of essential, quality water and sewer services have not been impacted.

Related Article: 2 more arrested following armed robbery of Macon Family Dollar

MWA is accepting payments at its Second Street headquarters by cash and check only. Those payments will be applied to customer accounts once systems are back online.

Customers will not be assessed any late fees, penalties or service disconnections during the software outage.

MWA Customer Care lines to report any service outages, sewer spills, main breaks or other incidents are still open. Call (478) 464-5600 during normal business hours and (478) 464-5650 after hours.