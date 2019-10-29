Macon woman pleads guilty to killing man while shooting at boyfriend

25-year-old Kristy Buckner pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman who fired shots from her vehicle pleaded guilty to causing a 2018 fatal traffic crash on Tuesday.
This comes from a Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office news release.
The news release states that before jury selection began Tuesday, 25-year-old Kristy Buckner pleaded guilty to the following:
- Homicide by vehicle in the first degree
- Aggravated assault
A judge sentenced Buckner to serve 25 years. The first 15 years must be served in prison.
Prosecutors’ evidence
According to the news release, prosecutors prepared to argue the following if the case went to trial:
- On Feb. 10, 2018, A fight happened at Buckner’s home in the College Park apartment complex on Williamson Road. After the fight, Buckner’s boyfriend drove off. She followed him in a Honda Accord.
- The boyfriend called 911 around 5:45 p.m. saying Buckner was following him on Williamson Road while firing a gun at him. He ran a red light at the intersection of Williamson Road and Bloomfield Drive approximately a minute after leaving Buckner’s apartment.
- 47-year-old Precell Carlton Brooks Jr. was parked on Bloomfield Drive at the traffic light. He drove his Ford Explorer into the intersection after the light turned green.
- A convenience store camera recorded video of Buckner’s boyfriend’s car striking the Explorer driven by Brooks causing it to overturn. Brooks died of injuries he sustained in the crash.