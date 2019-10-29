Macon woman pleads guilty to killing man while shooting at boyfriend

25-year-old Kristy Buckner pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman who fired shots from her vehicle pleaded guilty to causing a 2018 fatal traffic crash on Tuesday.

This comes from a Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office news release.

The news release states that before jury selection began Tuesday, 25-year-old Kristy Buckner pleaded guilty to the following:

Homicide by vehicle in the first degree

Aggravated assault

A judge sentenced Buckner to serve 25 years. The first 15 years must be served in prison.

Prosecutors’ evidence

According to the news release, prosecutors prepared to argue the following if the case went to trial: