Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza wins Downtown Achievement Award

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During its 65th Annual Conference and Tradeshow in Baltimore, MD, the International Downtown Association recognized NewTown Macon and Bryan Nichols with the Downtown Achievement Award of Excellence for their work and initiatives with the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza.

The Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza was among 17 qualified entries in the category of Events and Programming. This category features programs and events that improved the image and vitality of downtown.

- Advertisement -

“The Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza will make anyone believe in Santa— and Macon—again,” said Josh Rogers, President and CEO of NewTown Macon. “This is a great honor for all of Macon, but most of all for Bryan Nichols’ vision, tenacity and hard work.”

Bryan Nichols and NewTown Macon received the IDA Award of Excellence for uniquely implementing best practice in urban place management,” said David Downey, IDA President and CEO. “The Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza is a shining example of excellent urban place management delivering real value to the city and an exemplary response to a community challenge.”

The Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza became possible thanks to generous investments from Knight Foundation, the Peyton Anderson Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia through the Downtown Challenge Fund.

Related Article: Downtown Diversity Initiative attracts more African American businesses to downtown Macon

“I am so excited that the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza has been recognized internationally with this award,” said Bryan Nichols, the founder and organizer of the holiday light show. “This award is for everyone who has worked so hard to make this event a reality.”