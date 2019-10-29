Million dollar deal to help keep lights on in Upson County

THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – When bad weather hits, it sometimes means hours without power. One power company is working to keep its customers out of the dark.

Tuesday’s rainy weather may not have had much effect on Crawford and Taylor counties, but as President CEO of Upson Electric Membership Corporation says, more severe weather storms do.

“When severe weather hits, as you know, lights go out and people want them back on instantly,” Trice said.

Two ways upgrade options

In efforts to provide a more reliable service, Upson EMC had one of two options.

“As a co-op, we are owned by the members, so there are two ways you can upgrade your system,” Trice said. “You can borrow the money from the members, which you (the members) would have a rate increase, or you can finance it.”

A news release from the United States Department of Agriculture shows Upson EMC is financing a total of $4,455,000. Trice says $200,000 will go to upgrades in Crawford County, and $23,000 will go to Taylor County.

Trice says improving equipment like meters and electrical lines is a necessity to provide a better and cheaper service to customers. “Over the years, equipment wears out, so we have to keep upgrading equipment, year after year after year,” adding that the company wants “to give the best price that we can possibly give our members and the most reliable and safe electricity that we can possibly do.”

According to Upson EMC the project will take the next four years to complete. Part of the project includes changing out 7,000 electric meter systems and improving service to approximately 300 homes.

Also, Upson EMC says the improvements will result in lower bills for customers and create many jobs for the state.