Mother, son face charges for stealing more than $3 million in Macon

44-year-old Billy Lee Wells and 72-year-old Eva Rebecca Wells face embezzlement charges for stealing from employer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a mother and son for stealing more than $3 million from their employer.

Authorities say the arrest happened on October 28 at 12:20 p.m.

- Advertisement -

On June 26, 2019, investigators say they received a call about missing money from the Mid-GA Sales bank account. They determined that between 2009 and 2019, someone stole approximately $3.6 million.

Investigators tracked the money to the following subjects:

Eva Rebecca Wells, 72

Billy Lee Wells, 44

The charges

Deputies took Billy Wells to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with (11) counts of Theft by Taking (Fiduciary Theft) Felony. Authorities have set no bond for him.

Authorities took Eva Wells to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with (10) counts of Theft by Taking (Fiduciary Theft) Felony. She is also being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.