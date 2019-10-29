More rain on the way for Middle Georgia this week

Gulf moisture has really helped us make a dent in our drought totals. Today we picked up 1.41″, with more rain on the way through the rest of the week.

We have kept cloud cover for much of the day as well and our high temperatures topped out in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Those temps felt cool today, but the real cool down is on the way later this week.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday



Tomorrow we will continue to see a threat for scattered showers with a better chance for heavy rain by the late afternoon and evening. We could see a few thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon/evening as well.

A warm front will be moving to the north during the day tomorrow, which will bring our high temps to the mid 70’s and low 80’s.

Halloween



Much of the day on Halloween will likely be dry, as far as rainfall is concerned, but we will see an increase in humidity. This will be ahead of a very strong cold front, which brings in a line of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and a big cool down.

Right now, the forecast isn’t looking great for Trick or Treat times, but even if the rain does move out quickly, it will still be windy as well as cooling quickly into the 40’s by Friday morning.

Weekend



Temperatures take a huge tumble after Halloween, with lows falling into the 40’s and highs topping out in the mid 60’s. Sunshine and high pressure stick around through the weekend for a decent drying out period.