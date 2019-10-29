Rain will impact weekday plans

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain showers are light and isolated to begin the morning, but more rain is on the way this afternoon as well as over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, temperatures are going to be slow to be on the rise. We will top out in the low to middle 70’s across the region. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area as well. New rainfall totals for today are expected to be between a quarter and half inch. Tonight, we will see the bulk of the rain move out, but we will keep isolated showers around into the overnight hours. Temperatures are going to be bottoming out in the middle 60’s by the time you wake up tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

We are going to continue with the wet weather into Wednesday as well. Scattered showers and a few storms are forecast once again. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s during the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky before falling into the upper 60’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

For our Trick or Treaters, make sure you have the rain gear handy! A cold front will move through late on Thursday and into Friday and that will finally get rid of our wet weather. By Friday afternoon we will be clearing off and cooling down. This weekend, temperatures are forecast to begin in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s during the morning before warming into the middle 60’s during the afternoon hours.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)