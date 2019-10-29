UPDATE: Warner Robins police officers arrested 19-year-old Craig Luckey Jr. for the armed robbery of a person on Highway 96.

Detectives say that Luckey met with the victim to sell a gun. However, he robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Authorities say that Luckey used the gun he was selling to rob the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash. Luckey fled with the cash and gun.

Authorities charged Lucky with the following:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Authorities recovered the items after they located and stopped the vehicle. Officers say the gun showed as stolen.

The second person was not charged in the incident at this time.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins police officers responded to the 800 block of Highway 96 about a person being robbed at gunpoint.

Authorities say the incident happened on Tuesday at 9:22 a.m.

Officers say that the armed suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim. Authorities also believe that both the suspect and the victim know each other.

Officers received a description of the suspect’s vehicle. They spotted and stopped the vehicle near the Publix on Highway 96.

Authorities arrested two men inside of the vehicle. Houston County Sheriff’s deputies assisted officers in the incident.

School officials locked down Houston County High School while officers searched for armed suspects.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.