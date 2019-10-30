A portion of Highway 247 in Macon shut down due to car crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A car crash on Highway 247 in Macon sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According Sergeant Clay Williams, with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Impala collided with a Acura MDX on Hawkinsville Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Williams says the driver of the Chevrolet Impala was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon and is in critical condition.

Williams says Highway 247, from Griffin Road to Rex Elder Road, has been shut down. He says drivers should take a different route.

Williams says the cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation.