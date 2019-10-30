Daybreak Interview: Dublin City Council Candidate Chris Smith

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Election day is right around the corner. Two candidates are vying for Dublin’s Ward 2 city council seat.

Candidate, Chris Smith, visited Daybreak to tell voters why he should be chosen for the job.

Smith is a Dublin native and a graduate of Mercer University. He says he wants to see improvements throughout the city, which is why he’s running for city council.

Smith says one big issue in Dublin is dilapidated housing. He says the city needs to apply for more grants to help pay for the work that needs to be done to those houses.

Smith says if he’s elected he would like to start a youth forum and would like a recreation facility to built. He says the city needs a place to go to do activities like yoga, basketball, and walking on a track.

Jason Keyton is also running for Dublin’s Ward 2 city council seat. Gary Johnson currently holds the seat, but is not seeking re-election this year.

