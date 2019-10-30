Authorities remove body from crash site

ATLANTA (AP) – The Latest on a plane crash in the Atlanta area (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A resident who lives near the site of a plane crash in the Atlanta area says he found a piece of wreckage outside his front door.

Jared Hauck said he was working from home Wednesday because he had adopted a dog the day before. He said he heard a loud bang and rustling.

The plane crashed into a townhome.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley says one person on the plane died and a second person on the plane is unaccounted for. No one was at home at the time of the crash.

An Associated Press photographer observed authorities removing a body from the site after 1 p.m. Wednesday.