Houston County High School students win Best Play in theatre competition

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County High School drama students competed and won for Best Play at the 55th Annual Georgia Theatre Conference.

The theatre competition took place from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19 at Georgia Southwestern University.

The cast and crew one for their performance in the R. Lynn Woody 55-minute Play Festival for their performance of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The play

According to a news release from the Houston County Board of Education, the play is a satire about big business and all it holds sacred. It follows the rise of a man who climbs the corporate ladder from a window washer to a high-powered executive.