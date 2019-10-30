Showers and storms to impact Halloween plans

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Off and on showers will continue over the next couple of days before a big cool-down begins on Friday.

TODAY.

Your morning commute will likely take a few extra minutes today as rain and patchy dense fog cause slower driving conditions across the region. As we head into this afternoon, temperatures are not going to be warming up too much. Under a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures today will top out in the middle 70’s. Scattered showers and a few storms this afternoon will allow for more beneficial rain to fall across the area. Yesterday we saw 1.43″ of rain fall at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, and I expect to add another 1-2″ of rain across the area between now and Friday morning.

Temperatures tonight will not cool off much. We are looking at the upper 60’s for overnight lows with light showers continuing through the nighttime hours.

HALLOWEEN.

We will start off the last day of October with light showers, but an approaching cold front from the west is going to increase rain coverage as we head into the afternoon and evening. For those looking to Trick-or-Treat tomorrow evening, you are going to want to have the rain gear handy. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the upper 70’s, but once the cold front pushes through, temperatures will drop quickly.

REST OF WORK WEEK & BEYOND.

Our coldest temperatures of the season are on the way this weekend. When you wake up Friday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s across our area with breezy conditions as well. Plenty of sunshine is on the way Friday through Monday with high temperatures expected to be very comfortable in the middle 60’s.

