Daybreak interview: Silent auction for Critical Care for Animal Angels

Chip Matthews
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Critical care for Animal Angels, a local animal rescue located in Byron, is having a silent auction. Proceeds from the sales will go back to the rescue.

Watch our interview with Angela Pope to see what items are up for bid.

Event information

What:    Georgia Bob’s Uncorked presents a Holiday Silent Auction to benefit Critical care for Animal Angels
When:   Friday, November 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 144 Cane River Drive, Byron GA

Click here to bid online.