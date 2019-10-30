Daybreak interview: Silent auction for Critical Care for Animal Angels

A silent auction in Byron aimed to help animals in need
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Critical care for Animal Angels, a local animal rescue located in Byron, is having a silent auction. Proceeds from the sales will go back to the rescue.
Watch our interview with Angela Pope to see what items are up for bid.
Event information
What: Georgia Bob’s Uncorked presents a Holiday Silent Auction to benefit Critical care for Animal Angels
When: Friday, November 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 144 Cane River Drive, Byron GA