Unknown suspect robs Dollar General at gunpoint in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins police officers need your help finding a man who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the Dollar General at 604 N. Davis Drive about an armed robbery. Authorities say a man entered the business with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Authorities described the man as:

wearing all black clothing

face covered

Stands approximately 5’7” tall and skinny

The WRPD is investigating this incident. Officers say that two employees and two customers were inside the store, but were not injured.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Justin Clark at (478) 302-5380. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.