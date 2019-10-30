Threat for severe storms will make Halloween even spookier in Middle Georgia

A few showers and thunderstorms have pushed through Middle Georgia this evening and even more are possible through the early morning hours on Thursday. Main threats with any storms overnight will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

Severe Threat



We will see warm and humid air continue across the southeast ahead of a cold front. This will act as thunderstorm fuel for tomorrow, which means we will see the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

Main threats for tomorrow (during the afternoon hours) will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Spin-up tornadoes will be possible, mainly along the cold front, but the main take away is to stay weather aware.

Halloween Storms



Storms will likely hold off until the afternoon on Thursday. A few storms will be possible out ahead of the main line of strong storms. Right now timing for the strongest storms is likely after 1pm, but it looks like any strong storms will move out of Middle Georgia by 6-6:30pm, which means Trick or Treating might be saved.

Behind the front, we will see a very quick cool down as well as gusty winds up to 20 mph, so it might not be pleasant, but most of the rain should at least move out of the area.

Cold Friday



Behind the front, we will see some of the coldest air of the season push into Middle Georgia. Lows on Friday morning will drop into the low 40’s and upper 30’s under clear skies. Be sure to bundle up as you head out on Friday.

Highs Friday afternoon will struggle to make it into the middle 60’s with full sunshine.

Weekend



This weekend will be staying clear and cool for Middle Georgia, just in time for the time change. Lows will be staying in the 40’s for the weekend with a warm up ahead of our next chance of rain by Monday evening.