WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Halloween is a fun time for many, but it’s one of the most dangerous days of the year.

Several Middle Georgia cities are reminding community members what they should know for Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

The City of Warner Robins and Centerville has implemented a few safety measures to keep children safe while trick or treating.

Halloween Safety Tips:

Put electronic devices down, keep heads up, look both ways before you cross the street.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up.

Decorate fireproof costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights while trick or treating.

Drive slowly and anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic.

Avoid carrying replica weapons that may be mistaken for a real weapon.

Only trick or treat at homes with porch lights on.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says parents should also inspect all candy to make sure there are no safety hazards.

“We want parents to make sure they’re keeping an eye on what’s going on,” Wagner said. “We don’t want any candy stealing or any type of drugs to be in candy.”

Tricking or Treating in Houston county will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, click here.