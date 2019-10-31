November comes into Middle Georgia with the coldest air of the season

We saw a strong cold front push through the southeast today and towards the east coast. This brought strong storms, heavy rain, and now a big cool down across Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow will bring the coldest air that we have seen in at least 211 days (April 3rd was the last day in the 30’s), with our morning lows in the mid 30’s!



We won’t warm up too much through the day on Friday, but plentiful sunshine will help us warm up into the low 60’s. It will stay a little bit breezy through the day, but not as breezy as it has been today. It will definitely feel like a fall day for the start of November.



Sunshine sticks around through the weekend with highs in the 60’s. We will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area by the start of next week, with a warm up into the 70’s.