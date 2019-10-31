Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital holds Halloween parade for patients

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Cartoons and superheroes gathered in the halls of one Middle Georgia children’s hospital’s on Thursday.

The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital held its trick-or-treating parade event for patients and families that weren’t able to go out for Halloween.

- Advertisement -

The medical staff set up booths with games and toys for patients. They also dressed up in costumes to help get kids in the Halloween spirit.

It’s a time for not just the children’s hospital staff, but the entire Navicent Center to come together,” Pediatric Service Line Director Missi Upshaw said. “They form a parade route, pass out candy, and our patients dressed up in their Halloween best. We just absolutely love bringing this opportunity for our patients to celebrate Halloween with them.”

More than 60 patients participated in the event.