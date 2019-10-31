Bibb deputies searching for woman who stole mail from porch in Macon

Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying a woman who stole packages from a porch on Sumter Avenue in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an unknown suspect who stole mail from the porch of a Macon resident.

Authorities say the theft happened in the 900 block of Summit Ave. on Oct. 29 around 4:23 p.m.

Authorities say the below photo shows the woman stole two packages from the porch of the Summit Ave residence. They say the “packages contained women’s boots and children’s fishing toys.”

Authorities say that an unknown accomplice helped the suspect getaway. They say the accomplice drove in a Chevrolet Suburban (like pictured below).

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts or identity of the suspect, please contact Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011 or dterry@maconbibb.us. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478) 742-2330.