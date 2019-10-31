Cat of the Week: Sprocket

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a four month old cat black and white cat named Sprocket!

- Advertisement -

Sprocket is ready to be adopted and find his forever home! Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, says that Sprocket is going to need an owner that can match his activity. He is a very energetic cat ready to play with the entire family!

If you’re interested in adopting Sprocket or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!