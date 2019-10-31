DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Dublin non-profit is raising money to provide the homeless with a meal and a place to bathe.
Love Them Enough Outreach is holding an event on Nov. 2 at the Oconee Gym in Dublin. The outreach aims to raise funds for the opening of the Angel House for the homeless.
According to a news release from Deborah Woodford, the mission of the Angel House is to provide the homeless with a meal and a bath every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The organization is asking the community to support the Angel House for the homeless.
Event information
What: Love Them Enough Outreach presents a Fundraiser for the Homeless
Where: Oconee Gym 525 Wabash Street, Dublin GA 31021
When: November 2 at 10 a.m.
Admission: $5 wristband all you can eat