3 men take selfies while damaging downtown Macon parking garage

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding three men who damaged a downtown Macon parking garage while taking selfies during the incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying the three men who vandalized a parking garage in downtown Macon. The men are shown in the photos below.  

Three Vandals

Deputies say the incident happened on late Sept. 20 and early Sept. 21 between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., respectively. 

Authorities say the men damaged the parking garage at 440 Mulberry Street. Deputies say the men caused $980 worth of damage to the following:

  • fire extinguishers
  • trash cans
  • exit signs
  • speed limit signs
  • a convex mirror 

Anyone with information


If you have any information about this incident, contact Investigator Jean Lebeuf at (478) 803-21560 or jlebeuf@maconbibb.us. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers: (478) 742-2330.

