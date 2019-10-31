3 men take selfies while damaging downtown Macon parking garage

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding three men who damaged a downtown Macon parking garage while taking selfies during the incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying the three men who vandalized a parking garage in downtown Macon. The men are shown in the photos below.

Deputies say the incident happened on late Sept. 20 and early Sept. 21 between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m., respectively.

Authorities say the men damaged the parking garage at 440 Mulberry Street. Deputies say the men caused $980 worth of damage to the following:



fire extinguishers

trash cans

exit signs

speed limit signs

a convex mirror

Anyone with information





If you have any information about this incident, contact Investigator Jean Lebeuf at (478) 803-21560 or jlebeuf@maconbibb.us. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers: (478) 742-2330.