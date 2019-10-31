Milledgeville joins On The Table discussions

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb and Milledgeville community members are leaving their issues “On The Table.” The Community Foundation of Central Georgia organized the event.

On The Table allows those in the community to discuss issues over a meal. They also discuss possible solutions in hopes of receiving grant money.

Last year was Macon’s first year participating. Milledgeville joined the national event this year.

“It went fantastic,” said Stephen Houser, the event host and director for Twin Lakes Library System. “We had some great ideas. We had a lot of lively conversation, open honest conversation, and it’s in person. It’s people meeting together. It’s meeting each other instead of getting on the keyboard and typing something online to a stranger.”

Houser says he hears a lot of the same concerns.

On The Table Milledgeville

On The Table Milledgeville discussed ways to bring the community together. Linda McGee and other participants say a community photo would do just that.

“It’s very simple, but it will bring us all together and know we are all here for a common purpose–to get Milledgeville to a better place than its been,” McGee said. “It’s coming up. I think it’s great, but it can go further.”

Next steps include participants submitting surveys and grant ideas. Grants will be awarded next year.