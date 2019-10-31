Mount de Sales going for 9-0 Friday against Wilkinson County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mount de Sales is shooting for a 9-0 record Friday as it welcomes Wilkinson County to Mike Garvin Stadium.

The Cavaliers have been great all season. They’re explosive on offense, scoring nearly 40 points per game. They’re also extremely stout on defense, allowing just 11.5 points per game.

They’ve beaten FPD (First Presbyterian Day School), Stratford Academy and Tattnall Square Academy all in the same season. It’s the first time in 22 years they’ve done it.

Here’s Mount de Sales head coach Keith Hatcher on his team’s outstanding season.

THE COACH

“Well, obviously we’re excited. Last week, the win against FPD solidified that we would be playing for the region championship,” said Hatcher. “But we’re trying not to get ahead of ourselves.

“These guys are really excited about being 8-0. Right now, our goal is to be 9-0, so we’re staying focused on Wilkinson County, and then we’ll worry about the next one after this week.”

We also talked with Mount de Sales senior quarterback Dexter Williams about beating all three teams.

THE QUARTERBACK

“You know, beating on the three Macon schools. I heard somebody call it the Holy Trinity,” said Williams. “I mean I love the way that sounds, so I’m just going to stick with that. But you know, completing that Holy Trinity, it was something big for our program. We haven’t done it in a long time. And it was good to get it done in a historic year for the Cavaliers.”

Kick-off between Mount de Sales and Wilkinson County begins Friday at 7:30 P.M. at Mike Garvin Stadium.