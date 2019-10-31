Strong storms for Halloween

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As a cold front moves through our area today, showers and a few strong storms will impact your Halloween afternoon and evening plans.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

A cold front is currently sweeping across the Deep South bringing with it heavy rain and a few strong storms. This afternoon, ahead of the frontal passage itself, we will see showers and thunderstorms become widely scattered across our area.

As of 5 am on Thursday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area for today. The main storm threats are damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. While the threat for a spin-up tornado is low, it is not zero so make sure that you have a way to get severe weather warnings if they were to be issued.

Once the main bulk of storms moves through our area this afternoon, the front and lingering showers will pass through this evening. Make sure to keep the rain gear handy if you have plans to Trick-or-Treat tonight! Temperatures this afternoon will be on the warm side in the upper 70’s, but will quickly fall into the upper 30’s by tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

We start the morning off with the coldest temperatures of the Fall season so far. Most areas will be in the middle to upper 30’s with our southern communities holding onto the low 40’s by daybreak. Expect plenty of sunshine on the first day of November with temperatures topping out in the low to middle 60’s during the afternoon.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

We stay dry through the weekend with temperatures running in the middle to upper 60’s on both days of the weekend with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. By Monday we are looking at a return of moisture to our area. We will be partly cloudy Monday afternoon with an isolated rain chance, but rain chances will be on the rise as we head towards the middle of the next work week.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)