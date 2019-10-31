Deputies arrested 52-year-old Kenneth Reitz and 50-year-old Robyn Lyn Patrick for multiple traffic violations and drug possession

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people face multiple charges after deputies arrested them for traffic violations and possession of drugs.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on Oct. 25 around 11:46 p.m.

Deputies were patrolling the Main Street and Emery Highway area when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with “a cracked windshield and mud covering it, obstructing the driver’s view.”

Deputies stopped the jeep and approached the driver, 52-year-old Kenneth Calvin Reitz, of Macon. Reitz admitted that he did not have a driver’s license because of a suspension.

Deputies say they asked the passenger, 50-year-old Robyn Lyn Patrick, of Macon if she had a license. They say when they started searching Patrick, they smelled marijuana coming from her purse.

Authorities say as deputies asked Patrick to step out of the vehicle, she tried to swallow what looked like marijuana. Deputies told her to spit it out and she complied.

Deputies recovered the marijuana that she spat out. They searched the jeep and found more marijuana, a crushed-up pill, other drug items, and a gun.

The charges

Deputies arrested Patrick and took her to the Bibb County Jail. They charged her with the following:

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana Less Than an Ounce

Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Authorities set her bond at $16,650.00.

Deputies arrested Reitz and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged him with the following:

Driving While Unlicensed

No Insurance

Affixing Tag with Intent to Conceal Vehicle Identity

Authorities set his bond at $1,950.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.