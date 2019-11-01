3 teens try to break into north Macon apartment: 2 arrested, 1 injured

Three teenage boys try to break into a Whispering Woods Apartment on Northside Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three teens for burglary after they tried to enter an apartment on Northside Drive around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies identified the teen subjects as 18-year-old Jaeson Cotton, 17-year-old Jaylin Garrett, and 17-year-old Jermaine Hollingshed.

Authorities say the incident happened at Whispering Woods Apartments on Northside Drive.

Deputies responded to the area about the teens “climbing up on a balcony and trying to get into an apartment in 3 Building.”

While en route, authorities say a witness reported that the teens ran into the woods.

Deputies later found the teens trying to get into a car on Northside Drive.

Deputies took all three teens to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. They determined that the teens tried to enter the apartment but fled when they realized the resident was still home.

The charges

Deputies took Cotton to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Burglary. Authorities released him on an $8,450.00 bond.

Deputies also took Garrett to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Burglary.

Authorities set his bond at $8,450.00.

Deputies took Hollingshed to the Navicent Health Medical Center for complaints of injuries he sustained when he fell off the apartment balcony. Authorities will charge him after his hospital release.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.