Community leaders and business owners support penny tax

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Several community leaders and business owners support the one percent education sales tax.

The group known as ‘Victory in Progress’ held a news conference to show support in the continuation of the E-SPLOST at the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

“We are pleased that so many local leaders have stepped forward to support the continuation of this important program for our schools,” said volunteer committee Co-Chair and Bibb Schools parent Cynthia Busbee. “The penny education sales tax is essential to the exciting progress in our public schools. This progress in our schools helps attract new businesses that bring good jobs to our community.”

After Macon-Bibb Commissioners addressed false remarks regarding the commission not being in support of the penny tax, Superintendent Curtis Jones says he’s happy to see their support.

“I was very happy to see that the County Commissioners held a news conference and was very supportive of this e- Splost,” Jones said. “I do believe that there were rumors that were out that some may not support, but I’m glad we have open communication where we’re able to talk to one another, and we’re able to know what the bottom line truth is.”

On November 5th, voters will have the opportunity to continue the program that will generate more than 150 million dollars for bibb County Schools.

