Cool start to November

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Behind yesterday’s cold front we have cooled off as we head into the first few days of November.

TODAY & WEEKEND.

- Advertisement -

We will stay dry and sunny through the end of the weekend. Temperatures over the next few days are going to top out in the middle to upper 60’s during the afternoon hours before falling into the middle and upper 30’s during the overnight. High pressure will continue to dominate the region.

NEXT WEEK.

We will begin to see a few clouds roll in on Monday ahead of very small rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible towards the middle of next week, but other than that we look to stay dry over the next week. Temperatures are going to begin to warm out of the 60’s and into the lower and middle 70’s. Overnight low temperatures will be running in the middle to upper 40’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)