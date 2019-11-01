Daybreak Interview: 4th Annual Middle Georgia Wine Festival

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – This weekend, the Scottish Rite Valley of Middle Georgia is hosting it’s 4th annual Middle Georgia Wine Festival.

Keel Broom, from the Scottish Rite Valley of Middle Georgia, and Lauren Larrauri, from Therapy Specialists of Georgia, visited Daybreak to tell us more about the festival.

The Middle Georgia Wine Festival is Saturday, November 2nd from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Library Ballroom in Macon. Tickets are $25 ahead of time and $30 at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/middle-georgia-wine-festival-4th-annual-tickets-70446628763

Click on the video to see the full interview.