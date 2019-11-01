The End Zone: Week 11 scores and highlights

Friday, November 1:
Jackson , Peach County
- Advertisement -
Spalding , Howard
Pike County , Westside
Twiggs County , Stratford
Wilkinson County , Mount de Sales
FPD , Tattnall
Lee County , Houston County
Valdosta , Northside
Ola , Jones County
Mary Persons , Perry
Dodge County , Bleckley County
Suwannee, Fl , Dublin
Southwest , East Laurens
Northeast , Washington County
Lanier County , Telfair County
Wilcox County , Turner County
Johnson County , Wheeler County
Veterans , Thomas County Central
Upson-Lee , West Laurens
Crisp County , Cook
Long County , Tattnall County
Crawford County , Greenville
Dooly County , Brookstone
Hawkinsville , Central, Talbotton
Macon County , Pacelli
Taylor County , Marion County