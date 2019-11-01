The End Zone: Week 11 scores and highlights

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0

Friday, November 1:

Jackson , Peach County

Spalding , Howard

Pike County , Westside

Twiggs County , Stratford

Wilkinson County , Mount de Sales

FPD , Tattnall

Lee County , Houston County

Valdosta , Northside

Ola , Jones County

Mary Persons , Perry

Dodge County , Bleckley County

Suwannee, Fl , Dublin

Southwest , East Laurens

Northeast , Washington County

Lanier County , Telfair County

Wilcox County , Turner County

Johnson County , Wheeler County

Veterans , Thomas County Central

Upson-Lee , West Laurens

Crisp County , Cook

Long County , Tattnall County

Crawford County , Greenville

Dooly County , Brookstone

Hawkinsville , Central, Talbotton

Macon County , Pacelli

Taylor County , Marion County

 

