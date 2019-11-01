Funeral plans set for MWA member Javors Lucas

A Celebration of Life Service will take place Monday, November 4th at 11:00am.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Funeral services are set for long-standing Macon Water Authority member Javors Lucas. He passed away earlier this week at the age of 96.

His daughter, State Representative Miriam Paris tells us a Celebration of Life Service will take place on Monday, November 4th at 11:00am. It will take place at First Baptist Church located at 595 New Street in Macon.

- Advertisement -

A wake and visitation is Sunday, November 3rd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and Hicks and Sons. That address is 2233 Anthony Road in Macon.