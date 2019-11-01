Macon- Bibb County commissioners address E-splost controversy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon- Bibb County commissioners addressed rumors surrounding controversial remarks about the E-splost and various upcoming events for the community. The news conference happened on Thursday.

Commissioner Al Tillman, along with other commissioners, say some Bibb County residents and school board members believe the city council is against the E-splost.

- Advertisement -

“People have emailed and texted us for whatever reason and think that we were going to be against the E-splost,” Tillman said. “I don’t know where some of that came from, but that prompted us to come together.”

Tillman says the commission supports the E-Splost and wants citizens to consider it as well.

“We think it’s very important, for the community to pull together,” Tillman said. “This is not a new tax, it is a continuation of a tax.”

Related Article: Commissioners revisit idea of fixing old Train Recreation Center

Commissioner Virgil Watkins says early voting engagement has been low. It raises concerns about Tuesday’s election which determines the outcome of Bibb County’s school system.

“We are trying to make sure that all Macon- Bibb citizens realize and know that there’s an election happening this Tuesday,” Watkins said. “It’s important that we continue on with this e-splost.”

Other events

Bibb County Commissioners plan to hold a ‘Stop The Gun Violence’ event on Nov. 9. They encourage elective officials and community members to attend.