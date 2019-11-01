Man shot, killed at Waffle House

JACKSON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) –A shooting at a Jackson Waffle House leaves one man dead.

On Thursday, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office received three different 911 calls regarding disturbances at the Waffle House at 3201 Highway 36 West. The first call was regarding an irate customer, the second call was regarding a fight, and the third call was regarding shots fired. When deputies arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old Nicholas Phinazee Bryan with a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Lewis Henderson Jr., and 39-year-old Antonio DeMarty Evans, got into a fight with Bryan inside the Waffle House. Investigators say Bryan was using racial slurs towards Henderson and Evans, and was asked to leave by Waffle House staff. Evans and Bryan then began fighting and Henderson shot Bryan.

He was taken to Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth, where he later died around 3 a.m. Bryan was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.