Macon man arrested for shoplifting, meth possession

Deputies arrest 36-year-old Allan Wayne Stanley for shoplifting and possession of Meth at the Walmart on Harrison Road
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies found meth on a Macon man after he tried stealing items from the Walmart on Harrison Road.
Deputies identified the suspect as 36-year-old Allan Wayne Stanley, of Macon.
Deputies responded to the incident at Walmart on Oct. 30 around 11:10 a.m.
Authorities say when deputies arrived, they were informed by the loss prevention officer that they saw Stanley shoplifting. While deputies searched Stanley for stolen items, they found a bag of meth and a pill in his possession.
The charges
Authorities arrested Stanley and took him to the Bibb County Jail. They charged him with the following:
- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Theft by Shoplifting
Authorities set his bond at $10,265.00.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.