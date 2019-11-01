Macon man arrested for shoplifting, meth possession

Deputies arrest 36-year-old Allan Wayne Stanley for shoplifting and possession of Meth at the Walmart on Harrison Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies found meth on a Macon man after he tried stealing items from the Walmart on Harrison Road.

Deputies identified the suspect as 36-year-old Allan Wayne Stanley, of Macon.

Deputies responded to the incident at Walmart on Oct. 30 around 11:10 a.m.

Authorities say when deputies arrived, they were informed by the loss prevention officer that they saw Stanley shoplifting. While deputies searched Stanley for stolen items, they found a bag of meth and a pill in his possession.

The charges

Authorities arrested Stanley and took him to the Bibb County Jail. They charged him with the following:

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Theft by Shoplifting

Authorities set his bond at $10,265.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.