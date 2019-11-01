Today in Entertainment History | Nov. 1

On Nov. 1, 1955, the Famous Flames, featuring James Brown, recorded “Please, Please, Please” at a radio station in Macon, Georgia.

In 1963, the Rolling Stones single “I Wanna Be Your Man” was released in Britain.

In 1964, the Dave Clark Five performed on the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1968, Apple Records released “Wonderwall Music” by George Harrison, the first Beatle solo album.

In 1969, Elvis Presley had his first number-one single in seven years with “Suspicious Minds.”

In 1971, a funeral for guitarist Duane Allman was held in Macon, Georgia. Allman had been killed in a motorcycle crash. At the funeral, the Allman Brothers Band performed several songs.

In 1985, actor Phil Silvers died in Los Angeles. He was 73.

In 1988, actors Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis got married. They have since divorced.

Also in 1988, Sub Pop Records released Nirvana’s first release, “Love Buzz/Big Cheese.”

Celebrity birthdays

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Bill Anderson is 82. Actress Barbara Bosson (“Murder One,” ”Hill Street Blues”) is 80. Actor Robert Foxworth (“Falcon Crest”) is 78. “Hustler” publisher Larry Flynt is 77. Country singer Kinky Friedman is 75. Music producer David Foster is 70. Actress Belita Moreno (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 70. Saxophonist Ronald Khalis Bell of Kool and the Gang is 68. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 65. Singer Lyle Lovett is 62. Actress Rachel Ticotin is 61. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 60. Actress Helene Udy (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 58. Singer Anthony Kiedis (KEE’-dis) of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 57. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 57. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 56. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 56. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 55. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 53. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 50. Actress Toni Collette (“The United States of Tara,” ”Little Miss Sunshine”) is 47. Actress and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 47. Actor Dave Berman (“CSI”) is 46. “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is 44. Actor Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad”) is 38. Actress Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actor Penn Badgely (“Gossip Girl”) is 33. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs “Parenthood”) is 22. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 22.