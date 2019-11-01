Weekend Watch for Nov. 1 thru 3

November is finally here, and there are several events going on all across Middle Georgia. With perfect weather in the forecast for this weekend, you might want to check out a few of our events in this week’s edition of Weekend Watch.

Heart Disease Cardiac Car Show — Saturday, November 2 at 9 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The Cochran-Bleckley ‘friends Of The Library’ Book Sale — Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

2Xtreme Monster Trucks- Southern Pines Ag Center & Arena in Dublin. Saturday, November 2, 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Showing of ‘Coco’- Fort Valley Festival Park. Saturday, November 2, 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Food truck fest- Martha Bowman UMC in Macon. Sunday, November 3, 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.