Deputies searching for woman caught stealing packages from Macon residents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for 35-year-old Melissa Spires.  

Authorities say that Spires has outstanding warrants with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges include: 

  • Criminal Trespass
  • Theft by Taking
Authorities say that the charges are related to stealing packages delivered to residences.

Description

  • 35-years-old
  • Stands 5’6
  • Weighs around 150 pounds 

Anyone with information

If you know the whereabouts of Spires, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at  (478) 751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.

 