MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for 35-year-old Melissa Spires.

Authorities say that Spires has outstanding warrants with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges include:

Criminal Trespass

Theft by Taking

Authorities say that the charges are related to stealing packages delivered to residences.

Description

35-years-old

Stands 5’6

Weighs around 150 pounds

Anyone with information

If you know the whereabouts of Spires, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.