MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for 35-year-old Melissa Spires.
Authorities say that Spires has outstanding warrants with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges include:
- Criminal Trespass
- Theft by Taking
Authorities say that the charges are related to stealing packages delivered to residences.
Description
- 35-years-old
- Stands 5’6
- Weighs around 150 pounds
Anyone with information
If you know the whereabouts of Spires, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.