Medical Monday: Caregiver Support Month and Hospice Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – November is Caregiver Support Month, a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. It’s also Hospice Awareness Month, which serves as a time to raise awareness about hospice and palliative care.

Wendie Reynolds, a Bereavement Coordinator with Pine Pointe Hospice, Navicent Health, visited Daybreak to tell us what caregivers can do so they don’t experience a “burn out,” and explain when someone would need hospice care.

Click on the video to see the full interview.