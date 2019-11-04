Arrest Made In Milwaukee Acid Attack

(WTMJ/NBC News) An arrest has been made following a bizarre attack on a Milwaukee, Wisconsin street.

Milwaukee police said that a 61-year-old man was arrested Saturday after throwing acid onto a man’s face Friday following an argument over a parking space.

A surveillance camera captured the attack.

“It was so, oh my gosh the sensation was horrible,” Manush V., the victim, says.

He has extensive burn marks on his face and over the coat, he was wearing.

“I don’t know the guy. I never saw him in my life, and he did that to me. Who carries a bottle of acid?” Mahud says.

